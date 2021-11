Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded last night.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway at about 10:30 p.m.

They found a victim shot multiple times; but the wounds are said to be non-life-threatening injuries and he's listed in stable condition.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.