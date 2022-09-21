Love Our Schools Home Give-Away Drawing Winner Announced

Our Daniel Phillips reported live in Carencro for the "Love Our Schools Home Giveaway" drawing on September 21, 2022.

The 2022 program winner was announced this evening following the fundraiser that will benefit all schools in the Lafayette Parish School System.

A lively crowd gathered at the new home in Couret Farms, including senior students from Northside High School who sold the most fundraiser tickets.

The lucky winner of the brand new farmhouse is Gustavo Rubio of Broussard.

KATC spoke to Dr. Kip Schumacher about the "Love Our Schools" program and he tells us that six-hundred thousand dollars were raised among the community to help support the district. "The community showed the school system, that somebody cares for them, somebody values them, and that to me is one of the most important things we've done here," Schumacher said.

Courtesy of Love Our Schools Foundation

"Students perform better when they know that adults care for them, I feel strongly that our students know that our students and staff care about their success, their growth, and their future. The students of Lafayette Parish are blessed at such a higher level because they have no question about whether or not this community cares for them, " Lafayette Parish Superintendent of Schools, Irma Trosclair added.

More information about the "Love Our Schools" foundation can be found on their website by clicking here.