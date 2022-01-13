Love Our Schools breaks ground on home giveaway project

Love Our Schools is beginning it's newest fund raising campaign with a groundbreaking in Lafayette Parish.

On Thursday, ground was broken on a new home building project in the Couret Farms neighborhood of Sonora Lane.

The non-profit organization says the project will help support public education across Lafayette Parish.

Supporters on the project include Pugh Family Foundation, William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, Stuller Family Foundation, Manuel Builders, Couret Farms developed by Southern Lifestyle Development, LLC, and the Lafayette Parish School System.

Beginning July 2022, Love Our Schools will sell $25 tickets for the chance to win a brand-new home valued at $330,000 to be built by Manuel Builders

Love our Schools says the he drawing will be held on September 21, 2022. There will also be prizes for early-bird ticket purchases.

For more information on the project, click here

