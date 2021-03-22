Lourdes Foundation Jeep/Mazda Giveaway winners unveil their keys this week

The winners of the Lourdes Foundation Jeep/Mazda Giveaway were announced last week during a drawing on KATC.

This week the two lucky winners will see what vehicle they will drive away with. On Thursday, The Grand Prize winners Justine Simon and Jacqueline Griffin will reveal their keys on KATC.

Other prize winners include our Early Bird winners which were announced each month.

In March, Linus Cortez won the $1,000 Early Bird Prize

In February, Joseph Broussard won the $1,500 Early Bird Prize

In January, Francis Laughlin won the $2,500 Early Bird Prize

*All winners have been contacted.*

