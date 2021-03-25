Lourdes Foundation Jeep/Mazda Giveaway winners unveil their keys

LAFAYETTE, La. - The winners of the Lourdes Foundation Jeep/Mazda Giveaway have chosen the key to decide what vehicle they have won.

During a drawing on March 18 on KATC, the winners of the Lourdes Foundation Jeep/Mazda Giveaway were announced. The two winners were Justine Simon and Jaqueline Griffin.

Thursday night, the winners learned whether they will drive away with a Jeep or a Mazda. Justine Simon chose the first box which was the jeep, and Jaqueline Griffin's box had the key to the Mazda inside. Congratulations to both the winners.

The giveaway benefits Lourdes Foundation and its outreach services: Northside High Health Clinic, St. Bernadette Community Clinic, Children's Healthcare Initiatives and Camp Bluebird.

Jeigh Stipe, Executive Director of Lourdes Foundation, said, "We are just fortunate and lucky and we feel blessed, and the community we serve will be blessed because of the programs this will support. This year we added our Children's Initiative at Women's and Children's campus, which we're very excited about, like the family room for families that need to stay where their babies are close, the Healing Garden within the campus as well. We're just real excited about what we can do with the funds raised from this."

Other prize winners include our Early Bird winners which were announced each month.

In March, Linus Cortez won the $1,000 Early Bird Prize

In February, Joseph Broussard won the $1,500 Early Bird Prize

In January, Francis Laughlin won the $2,500 Early Bird Prize

*All winners have been contacted.*

