Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Louisiana tax deadline extended to Aug. 16 for 5 parishes

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy MGN Online
Taxes
Posted at 5:25 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 06:25:22-04

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana state income taxes for 2020 are due Tuesday for most taxpayers around the state.

But residents of five parishes struck by severe storms last month are getting an extension.

The state revenue department says the filing and payment deadline is Aug. 16 for people whose homes and principal places of business are in Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Lafayette parishes.

Those parishes experienced heavy rain and flooding in mid-May.

The agency says no late penalties or interest will apply to state income tax returns or tax payments submitted by people and businesses in those five parishes by the August deadline.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.