Louisiana State Police investigate shooting involving deputy

Louisiana State Police have released details on a Tuesday shooting in Lafayette.

On December 14, 2021, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving their deputies, according to a spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The preliminary investigation revealed shortly after 7:30 a.m., Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office deputies encountered a Ford Mustang with a possible stolen license plate in front of a building in the 100 block of Charbonnet Road near Duson. Two occupants were inside the vehicle. Investigators say deputies instructed the occupants to exit the vehicle. The passenger complied and was later detained. The driver, a 41-year-old Lafayette resident, refused to comply and accelerated the vehicle towards a deputy. At least one deputy fired his service weapon in the direction of the vehicle. The driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle a short distance away from the initial scene in a field off of Charbonnet Road.

Deputies with the Lafayette Sheriff's Office later located the driver in a home in Lafayette Parish. The suspect had sustained gunshot wounds, the spokesperson stated. He was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver's identity is being withheld at this time pending criminal charges from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

No other injuries were reported. This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

