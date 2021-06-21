Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off starts tonight

items.[0].image.alt
Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off
kingofkings.JPG
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 19:06:25-04

The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off starts with a welcome reception tonight.

It's the 14th time the event has happened, and the fourth time it was held in Lafayette. This year's cook-off is stepping away from the traditional format for a year to recognize past winners; the event will feature 12 past champions squaring off for the ultimate title of "King of Kings."

Tonight, the contestants will attend a closed reception where they will draw for cooking order.

On Tuesday evening, June 22, the past champions face off at the Cajundome Convention Center for the title of "King of Kings." The chefs get underway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with the winner announced around 8:15 p.m. This event is open to the public. Tickets are still available for Tuesday, June 22, at EatLafayette/events . One ticket will get you into both the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off and A Taste of EatLafayette.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.