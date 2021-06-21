Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off starts tonight

The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off starts with a welcome reception tonight.

It's the 14th time the event has happened, and the fourth time it was held in Lafayette. This year's cook-off is stepping away from the traditional format for a year to recognize past winners; the event will feature 12 past champions squaring off for the ultimate title of "King of Kings."

Tonight, the contestants will attend a closed reception where they will draw for cooking order.

On Tuesday evening, June 22, the past champions face off at the Cajundome Convention Center for the title of "King of Kings." The chefs get underway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with the winner announced around 8:15 p.m. This event is open to the public. Tickets are still available for Tuesday, June 22, at EatLafayette/events . One ticket will get you into both the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off and A Taste of EatLafayette.

