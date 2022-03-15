Louisiana National Guard recognized in Lafayette for work during pandemic

Louisiana National Guard members of the 139th Regional Support Group were honored on Tuesday for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LANG members were recognized during a ceremony at the Lafayette Parish Health Unit on West Willow Street.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Louisiana Department of Health Region 4 Director Dr. Tina Stefanski were on hand to speak.

The State's Army National Guard has provided support during the ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Since the start of the COVID pandemic in Louisiana, LANG and LDH have partnered to ensure that community testing and vaccination sites have been available across Louisiana. They have also aided in food bank distributions during the pandemic.

