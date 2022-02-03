Louisiana Jeepers presents the seventh annual benefit Raising the Stakes for RSD/CRPS will be held Saturday, February 5 at the Cajun Harley Davidson in Scott.
There will be the following:
- Gumbo cook-off
- Jeep Show-N-Shine
- Vendors on location selling a variety of items
- Live auction
- Live music featuring Kip Sonnier, Karmic Soul, and Rory Suire
Anyone interested in entering the gumbo cook-off, Jeep Show-N-Shine, or becoming a vendor can go to https://louisianajeepers.com/events/ to find out more information or to enter.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers