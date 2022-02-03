Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Louisiana Jeepers presents the seventh annual benefit Raising the Stakes for RSD/CRPS

items.[0].image.alt
Louisiana Jeepers
jeepers.JPG
Posted at 1:31 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 14:33:18-05

Louisiana Jeepers presents the seventh annual benefit Raising the Stakes for RSD/CRPS will be held Saturday, February 5 at the Cajun Harley Davidson in Scott.

There will be the following:

- Gumbo cook-off

- Jeep Show-N-Shine

- Vendors on location selling a variety of items

- Live auction

- Live music featuring Kip Sonnier, Karmic Soul, and Rory Suire

Anyone interested in entering the gumbo cook-off, Jeep Show-N-Shine, or becoming a vendor can go to https://louisianajeepers.com/events/ to find out more information or to enter.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.