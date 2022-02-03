Louisiana Jeepers presents the seventh annual benefit Raising the Stakes for RSD/CRPS will be held Saturday, February 5 at the Cajun Harley Davidson in Scott.

There will be the following:

- Gumbo cook-off

- Jeep Show-N-Shine

- Vendors on location selling a variety of items

- Live auction

- Live music featuring Kip Sonnier, Karmic Soul, and Rory Suire

Anyone interested in entering the gumbo cook-off, Jeep Show-N-Shine, or becoming a vendor can go to https://louisianajeepers.com/events/ to find out more information or to enter.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel