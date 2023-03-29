Louisiana 1st Responders Christian Association hosts annual event

A celebration for the people who put community safety first at the fourth annual Louisiana First Responders Event.

The program included a Hall of Fame, that honored fire and police chiefs, sheriff's, and EMS workers.

There was also a Hall of Fame for the category of firefighters and law enforcement service awards.

The program also honors those who have performed live, saving tasks and are dedicated to putting the community first.

President of Louisiana First Responders Christian Association, Wayne Prejean, tells KATC "We do this to honor the First Responders. They are the first defense in the community to go out, whether you have an onsite shooting, fire or explosion or whatever. Those are the people that take care of that issue."

"I would ask the community, when you see a first responder, even military personnel, go up and just say "Thank you. Thank you for all of what you do,"" Prejean added.