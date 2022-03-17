Lora Moreau, founder of CTC, has died

Lora Moreau, founder of the Cosmetology Training Center and long-time Acadiana salon owner, has died.

Moreau died Monday at 81, after a long battle with cancer, her family tells us.

Moreau was a very well respected leader in the state’s beauty industry with a career spanning 60 years. Her background includes owner operator of several successful salons including Hair-A-Fair and Lora’s Hair Designs, lecturer, retailer and television beauty consultant. She’s best known as the founder of the Cosmetology Training Center (CTC) which has been training students in Acadiana since 1983.

She served many different leadership roles within the La. Association of Cosmetology Schools and was appointed by Gov. Jindal to serve as a member of the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology which oversees the state’s beauty industry.

Lora’s love for the cosmetology field and her caring attitude for her students and staff is reflected in the success of the thousands of graduates who are working all over Acadiana. She was passionate about ensuring her graduates were both fundamentally sound and understand what it takes to be a true professional. Lora was a great role model and mentor for her students and for the many instructors she trained over the past 40 years. She always led by example and her strong faith was reflected in everything she did, earning her the respect of her students and colleagues.

