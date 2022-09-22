Lopez, Hebert to reign as UL Lafayette’s Homecoming 2022 queen, king

Lauren Lopez and Colby Hebert will reign as queen and king of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s 2022 Homecoming.

Lopez, Hebert and the eight other members of the Homecoming Court will be presented during halftime of the Homecoming game. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will face the South Alabama Jaguars at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Cajun Field.

Any registered student organization or athletic team could submit nominations for the court. A panel of faculty and staff members, student-athletes and student leaders interviewed applicants and assigned scores to each.

The 10 nominees with the highest scores became members of the court. The highest-scoring female and male applicants were Lopez and Hebert.

Destiny Broussard is a senior from Opelousas, La., majoring in human development and family sciences. She was nominated by the Student Government Association.

Broussard served as learning coordinator for the University of Louisiana System’s Student Advisory Council. Broussard is SGA president and a SOUL Camp lead staff mentor for the Office of Orientation. She was director of volunteer and recruitment for The Big Event. Broussard belongs to Infinity Dance Group.

Her parents are Cynthia and Joseph Broussard.

Amelia Claire Hebert is a junior from Lafayette majoring in kinesiology. She was nominated by Sigma Chi Fraternity.

Hebert serves as Delta Delta Delta Sorority’s vice president of membership experience. She belongs to the Greek Life Core Team of Ragin' Cajun Catholics. Hebert served as a volunteer for The Big Event, a daylong community service effort completed by students.

She is the daughter of Raymond and Allyson Hebert.

Colby Hebert is a junior from Lafayette majoring in political science. He was nominated by the Student Government Association.

Hebert has served as president of both Sigma Chi Fraternity and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Student Supporter Organization. He is SGA vice president.

His parents are Melanie Hebert and Donny Hebert.

Lauren Lopez is a junior from Lafayette majoring in management. She was nominated by Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.

Lopez served as the sorority’s vice president of new member education. She was Panhellenic Woman of the Year. Lopez was an SGA senator for the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration. She has been a member of the Student Orientation Staff leadership group, and was a New Student Convocation host for the Office of First-Year Experience.

Lopez is the daughter of Betsy and Jason Lopez.

Jordan Elizabeth Richard is a senior from New Iberia, La., majoring in biology. She was nominated by Kappa Delta Sorority.

Richard has served as the sorority’s vice president for community service and its vice president for inclusion. She has been president and volunteer coordinator for the Pre-Professional Society for the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership. As a member of Ragin’ Cajun Catholics, Richard has led Bible studies and retreats.

Her parents are Russ and Melissa Richard.

Cade Roy is a sophomore from Maurice, La., majoring in political science. He was nominated by Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.

Roy represents the University as a member of its Ragin' Ambassador Program for the Office of Undergraduate Admissions and Recruitment. He belongs to the University Honors Program. Roy was a New Student Convocation speaker. He serves as executive board president for Dance Marathon, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals initiative.

His parents are Scott and Angela Roy.

Grayson Stepanek is a senior from Lafayette majoring in marketing. He was nominated by Sigma Chi Fraternity.

Stepanek is the fraternity’s public relations chair. He has been the Interfraternity Council’s vice president of public relations. Stepanek earned the Outstanding Marketing/Recruitment Award as part of the 2022 Ragin’ Recognition Awards. He was among five athletics marketing interns who volunteered for the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Football Championship Game.

His parents are Doc Stepanek and Roxanne Stepanek.

Emma Taylor is a senior majoring in kinesiology. She was nominated by Order of Omega, and served as president for the Greek honor society.

Taylor has been the Panhellenic Council’s vice president of membership recruitment. She represented the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration as an SGA senator. Taylor was a student ambassador for the Office of Undergraduate Admissions and Recruitment. She worked as an intern for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football.

Stacia and Michael Taylor are her parents.

Rylan Theyard is a graduate student from New Orleans majoring in kinesiology. He was nominated by the University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Theyard is a member of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns track and field team and belongs to the Black Student-Athlete Association. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and the National Panhellenic Council.

His parents are Rodrick and Nikeitha Theyard.

Terence Toomer Jr. is a senior from New Orleans majoring in general studies. He was nominated by the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Student Supporter Organization, and served as its vice president.

He is president of the University Program Council, and as a three-year peer mentor for the Office of First-Year Experience.

He is the son Anya Braddy and Terence Toomer Sr.