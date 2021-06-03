Longtime LPSS employee retires after 46 years

An longtime employee of the Lafayette Parish School System is looking forward to retirement after more than four decades.

Ms. Grace Breaux retired this week after 46 years with LPSS and was recognized for her dedication during Thursday's school board meeting.

The 91-year-old Carencro native started working with LPSS at Acadian Middle School in 1975 and has worked in the clerical department ever since. She retires with more than 56 total years of experience.

Breaux says working hard has kept her busy over the years.

"It saved me right here, mentally" she said, pointing to her head. "I went to work and I didn't worry about anything else. My husband died in 1995. I went to work and that helped me."

She has worked with generations of Lafayette Parish students, and says she hopes she had a good impact on them during her 46 "wonderful" years.

And as for her retirement plans? Water aerobics three times a week, a trip later this year with her sister, and plenty of rest.

"Things like that, I'll keep busy. I'm not going to set the alarm clock, that's for sure," Breaux laughed. "When I wake up, I'll get up!"

