Longtime LPSS employee, John Gumbs Sr., has died

John Jerame Gumbs Sr., a longtime employee of the Lafayette Parish School System, has died.

Gumbs, 56, was a custodian at the Central Office of LPSS for almost 30 years.

He retired last summer, after his mom, dad and sister all died within the space of a year. At that time, he told our media partners at The Advocate that it was time to retire. Gumbs was a third-generation employee of LPSS, as his grandfather was a long-time bus driver, his father was a head custodian and his mother worked in the cafeteria, the newspaper reported. To read that story, click here.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church on East Willow in Lafayette, followed by a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Kinchen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

"John had a huge heart that matched his personality and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. John will truly be missed by whom he touched with his big humble spirit and loving kindness," his obituary reads.

The obituary says he died on June 1.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda F. Gumbs, his son, John Jerame Gumbs Jr. His two sisters, Charlotte A. Gumbs (Mark Malveaux), Rhonda Gumbs (Milton Boudreaux) both of Ridge, La. One brother, Marcell (Bridgette)Gumbs, of Lafayette, La. A bonus brother, Patrick, aka (big juicey), Guidry. Nieces: Jupria Gumbs and Mieltionna Boudreaux, Nephews: Markell Malveaux, Lamarcus Bernard, and Braylon Bernard. Great nephews: Markell Malveaux Jr., and Landon Washington. Great nieces: Anijah Ozenne, Amina Ozenne, London Washington, and Leilani Washington. His wife’s children: Nikki Leday, Sierra Hypolite and Robin Leday and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and coworkers.

John was preceded in death by both his parents; John U. Gumbs and Betty J. Gumbs, one sister, Rosalyn Marie Gumbs, his mother in law, Lessie Mae Thomas. Maternal grandparents: Joseph Dorsey Alfred and Loriana Fiest Alfred, Fraternal grandparents. Clarence Gumbs and Geneva S. Gumbs. Uncles: Jeffrey Nelson, Joseph and Gerald Alfred, Johnny Francis, and Roy Brown. Aunts: Thelma Francis and Mildred Mczeal.

To see his full obituary, click here.