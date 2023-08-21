Longtime Lafayette City Marshal Earl J. “Nickey” Picard dies

Lafayette Marshal Reggie Thomas announced that long-time Lafayette City Marshal Earl J. “Nickey” Picard, has died, he was 92.

Marshal Picard was first elected on June 01, 1984, as the tenth City Marshal in Lafayette's history and was the first to be elected to five consecutive six-year terms.

While walking in the footsteps of Marshal Picard, current Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas reflects on his experiences with Marshal Picard both before and during his administration. Marshal Thomas says, “Marshal Picard was my mentor and he gave his entire life to law enforcement. I will honor him on this day and will never forget him.”

Marshal Picard and his wife, Cecille “Jeanette” Dupuis Picard, were married for 70-years prior to her passing on November 19, 2019. Marshal Picard spent much of his free time writing poetry.

A poem he wrote describing his law enforcement career follows:

“THE MARSHAL’S BADGE”

For thirty years and seven months, the Marshal’s Badge I wore

For thirty years and seven months, I maintained an open door

For thirty years and seven months, I lived the oath I took

Each day I did my job, it was like an open book

For thirty years and seven months, I worked and trained each day

For thirty years and seven months, I sought a better way

For thirty years and seven months, no scandal did take place

For thirty years and seven months, not the slightest trace

These thirty years and seven months, will always be with me

“VERY PROUD, I WAS IN THAT CHAIR TO SEE”

Earl J. “Nickey” Picard

01/20/2019

