Lockdown at SLCC cleared; no suspect found

A lockdown at the Lafayette campus of South Louisiana Community College has been lifted, following a report of someone with a gun.

Lafayette Police say they were called at about 1:30 p.m. by someone who claimed there was a female person on campus carrying two guns in a red backpack.

Lafayette Police and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies went to the campus, locked it down and searched for the person meeting the description given by the caller, a spokesperson said.

They didn't find anyone meeting that description, and eventually lifted the lockdown.

Now investigators are looking into the source of the call, and going through surveillance footage to see what they can find out, the spokesperson said.

Several social media posts sent to KATC stated that there was "an active shooter" at the school "on the second floor," and then a few minutes later, the same person posted that "the police have gunman in custody, nobody was shot thank God"

No one is in custody, and no weapons were found, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS to share their knowledge anonymously.

Lafayette authorities are aware of other threats made across the country; mostly they've been bomb threats at schools.