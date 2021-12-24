Locals spread the love of Christmas

A Lafayette family is celebrating Christmas a little early. An Acadian non-profit group "Kids Surprise Kids", surprised today.

The family needed a little extra help this year and was selected by Michelle Watts. She says she started her non profit as a way to donate to families during the holiday season.

"I know she really need it so that's why i was inspired out of million people to give it to her. We prayed about it and I thought she would be the perfect candidate cause she's just like me. Raising her grand kids and like I'm raising mine. So us as grandmothers we need help sometimes."

We spoke with the Sinegal family, who says their generosity is a welcomed surprise.

"Yes, it was a real big surprise and it really shocked me, I talked to her earlier and she said she going to the doctor and then when she pulled up, I was like oh my god this really surprised me I'm so overwhelmed i wanna cry..."

