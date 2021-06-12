Local woman celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family

A room full of music, friends, family and lots of pink! Daphne Musso greeted the crowd with waves and a few kisses.

The special occasion, her birthday, but not just any birthday. She is celebrating 100 years of life.

Musso, a resident of Camelot of Broussard, was decked out in a pink feather boa and matching tiara as her guest serenaded her.

Staff say the 100 year old is regarded as one of the spunkiest residents at Camelot. She is also a U.S. Marine.

When asked about her party on Friday Musso said she was thrilled to be sharing it with family and friends.

"I was just thrilled that people thought about me you know. And all my friends and family are all here," Musso said of the celebration.

