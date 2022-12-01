Local security company assists in arrest of gun shop burglars

Lafayette, LA— On November 30, 2022 at 6:30 a.m., Electronic Protection Systems (EPS) aided in the arrest of criminals attempting to break into a local gun store.

According to Electronic Protection Systems, three hooded and masked criminals attempted a break-in Rustic Renegade located at 2842 Northeast Evangeline Throughway located in Lafayette.

A video monitoring and exterior motion detection security system provided by EPS made the customer aware of the issue and dispatched authorities, who were able to arrive on site just as the criminals were jumping the back fence.

Later that morning, local authorities were able to apprehend the three criminals, and two of the three are currently facing felony charges, officials say.

