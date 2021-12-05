Local r&b artist teaches young women how to be a lyricist

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Girls part of the "Griot! Sister to Sister Project" now have the tools to express themselves through music.

Today, Lafayette R&B artist, Erica Fox, held a workshop called "Griot! Sister to Sister Project" to help young females explore a career in music.

"We have a collective of young females ages 12 to 17 that will be writing music today. So right now, we're in educational part of the class where we will be teaching them how to wring a song, talking about structure,"said Fox.

We're grateful that we have people that want to mentor us and help us with writing, playing instruments. So, it's very cool; it's very nice. People here are like: "I really want to do this; is this the career I want to go into, and I'm serious about it." It's hard to find that," said some of the event's attendees.

