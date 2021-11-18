Local pregnancy clinic hosts diaper drive

Some parents in Lafayette are home Wednesday night with a new supply of diapers, thanks to a few local organizations.

The Diaper Collective of Acadiana and a A Pregnancy Center distributed free diapers at their Friendsgiving Diaper drive-thru event.

Anyone who was in need was able to pick up the diapers at First Baptist Church in Lafayette.

Organizers say the event was a great way to help out the community amid difficult times.

"We know that due to COVID, job loss, and just a difficult economy that some of the items that used to be affordable such as diapers are not affordable anymore," said Patrice Lewis. "So we're here to provide free diapers to the community."

