Local organizations partner to combat food insecurity

200 pre-registered families will receive a free shopping experience.
Matt Rourke/ASSOCIATED PRESS
People shops for fruit at Iovine Brothers Produce in Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 29, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 02, 2023
200 Lafayette families were given the chance to register for a free Pop-Up Grocery Market and community health fair hosted by managed care organization, Aetna Better Health of Louisiana and food distribution and recovery company, Goodr.

The two organizations are partnering in Louisiana for the third time to combat food insecurity.

This free shopping experience provides those 200 pre-registered families with a week's worth of groceries including fresh produce, bread, meat, eggs, dairy or dairy alternatives, cereal, shelf-stable items, and beverages.

In addition to free groceries, attendees will have access to free health screenings and resources and receive a hot meal.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 3 at the Downtown Convention Center (124 S. Buchanan Street, in Lafayette from 11a.m. – 2p.m.

Data shows that the number of Louisiana families experiencing food insecurity range from almost eighteen percent of white households to over thirty two percent of black households. Nearly twenty percent of those numbers are children. The goal of Saturday’s Pop-Up Grocery Market is to offer local families some relief from the ongoing burden of today’s high food prices.

