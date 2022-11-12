Local organizations come together to help feed homeless veterans

Veterans Day is here, and a few organizations have come together to help with food and clothing to benefit local homeless veterans, and make this upcoming winter and thanksgiving season a little bit better for the local homeless population.

Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for the Catholic Charities of Acadiana said, "And that's expensive because, we're often having to purchase that food, but when organizations like the UL ski team does a big food drive like they did for us, and delivers that food for the sake of the clients we serve, that directly offsets the budget of what we have to spend on food."

Every week 750 families are feed through food net food bank.

They have vegetables, rice, beans, and oatmeal all to help feed out those in need.

The Ragin' Cajun water ski team and The Student Veteran Organization teamed up to "stuff the boat" which is when they, parked a ski boat at a local grocery store and people could give food donations.

Griffin Stange, Student athlete on the Ragin Cajun Water Ski Team said, "We're student athletes we're so blesses we get to go to the lake, and sk,i and have fun all the time, so to take just a couple hours of our week and a couple days at a time and give back to the community is a really bug blessing and we're happy to have the opportunity to help."

According to the U-S Department of Veterans Affairs there are more than 33,000 homeless Veterans in the USA.