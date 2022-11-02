Local organizations come together for Thanksgiving food drive

As we enter the season of giving many groups and organizations are doing what they can to help those in need across Acadiana.

One of those events is today at the Miami Moon located at 932 E Simcoe Street in Lafayette.

The 35th Annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive starts at 6:30p.m.

They are raising funds to purchase food for those in the community who may be in need.

KATC spoke with the organizer who says, all are welcome to donate.

Donald Wilson, Founder of the food drive said, "Well I think the outcome is going to be great because, we have a lot of tables sold, it might sell out tonight and that gives us the funds to feed a lot of needy families for Thanksgiving."

The food drive is from 6:30-until.

