Local organization to host "Hens for Heroes" giveaway

“Once Was inc.” is partnering with Louisiana State Police and Carencro Walmart to give back to veterans.

The organization is set to hand out 100 frozen Hens, Saturday starting at 11 a.m. until supplies last.

"Once Was inc." has assisted veterans across Acadiana since 2018. Co-organizer of the event Rachel Edmond says their passion to assist veterans was motivated by her husband's mental and physical needs as a veteran.

"My husband is a Naval veteran from Carencro, La. And had three consecutive war deployments and didn't have time to recover from the PTSD and ended up homeless and addicted. And so when he got his life together. He now makes it a priority to tell his story about how it was for him. And now wants to help Veterans in your area. So we're making it a point to be in the community as often as possible,” Edmond said.

An Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter bunny will also be held in the garden center.

"The Easter Egg hunt will run from 11 until 1 P.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. It will be in the garden center and you can come and take pictures with the Easter bunny. And make sure you have your basket to get it full. Veterans, we'll have a section for you and Honor you for your service. We'll be giving away hens until supplies last," Edmond said

