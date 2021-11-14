Local organization offers aviation education, minority youth takes flight

LAFAYETTE — Aspiring pilots got a chance to take flight in Lafayette on Saturday.

Members of "A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana" took part in the Young Pilot's Program to get plane education to minorities, and to fly around Lafayette with an experienced pilot.

The program is to introduce minority youth to the aviation field in the hopes of addressing the shortage of minorities in the cockpit.

The event was postponed from last Saturday because of foggy weather.

Erica Williams, CEO of A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana tells KATC, "Today, basically what we're doing is a follow-up. This is our phase two, so, they're going to be taking a flight up today; introducing them to aviation. In aviation, today, there is a shortage of minority pilots so introducing them to aviation at a young age is a plus for us."

