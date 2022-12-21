Local middle school band students spread much needed Holiday cheer

KATC's Spirit of Acadiana highlights the students of Paul Breaux Middle School who thanked healthcare workers for all they do with a special performance.

The middle school's band performed some holiday favorites at Our Lady of Lourdes.

The students were able to show their appreciation while spreading some holiday cheer.

Vice President of mission at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center told KATC, "Our healthcare workers have been through a tremendous amount, obviously through COVID. An event like this was put on pause during those days, for obvious reasons. So we want to bring everybody back this great sense of cheer. We want our team members to know we care for them, that we love them and that this season really represents all of those things in the best possible way. So this gives them the opportunity to enter into the season more fully and to feel that joy, in hopes of spreading it out around their communities as far as they can."