Local lingerie store accepts donations for Lafayette's first "Bra Bank"

Lafayette now has its first "Bra Bank!"

"La Femme" lingerie store, located at 110 Rue Promenade Suite 101, will serve as the hub city's first and only place that will directly provide bras and fittings.

As a partner of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the store is accepting new and gently used bras to benefit local non-profits that serve women and teens in Acadiana.

Store owner, Meaghan Savoy said, "We would love for you to visit our store to drop off any bras that you have that are gently used or new. Visit the store, drop them off and know that your bras are going some place better than just the trash."