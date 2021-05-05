Local law firm gives back to those striving for excellence in higher education

The Glenn Armentor Law Corporation is paying it forward to those striving for a higher education.

On Wednesday, May 5, the Office announced the winners of this year's $10,000 Pay It Forward Program Scholarships.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Foundation joined them for the presentation at the law offices on Stewart Street in Lafayette.

Winners were chosen based on their hard work and determination to achieve excellence while pursuing a higher education.

"It is a privilege to be a part of the future, and this is a great way of giving back to young people that work hard and understand the importance of a good education," the law office said.

