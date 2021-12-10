Local jeep crew holds food and toy drive for Acadiana

LAFAYETTE — The Bandido Shocks 4th annual making Christmas dreams come true toy and food drive is underway in Lafayette Parish.

Today, the "All Jacked Up Jeepers" collected items at their holiday food and toy drop-off event in Lafayette.

There, toys and on-perishable food donations were accepted at the "My Place" Bar on Foreman Drive for the drive that will be held on December 18.

Brittany Meche told KATC, "Its very very amazing to see how much help, and how many people are actually reaching out to us to help and donate money, donate toys and food. When we all come together, and do something like this, it makes a big impact on everyone.

