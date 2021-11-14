Local groups request Thanksgiving food items for families in need

Several local groups are continuing to accept donations for Thanksgiving food boxes.
The groups say that donations of food items will be collected and giving to local schools and organizations to help feed families in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Willow Charter Academy, Integrity Checkpoint, Helpful Neighbors and Telemed are hosting the Friendsgiving 2021collection which will end on November 19, 2021
A number of Thanksgiving food items are being requested. Drop off sites will be at two locations in Lafayette.
Items to donate are as follows:
- cornbread mix
- canned sweet potatoes/yams
- boxed mac n cheese
- boxed stuffing mix
- rice
- canned green beans
- canned corn
- canned cranberry sauce
- case of water
Drop off locations include:
Willow Charter Academy
from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
1818 NE Evangeline Thrwy in Lafayette
One Telemed
11:00 am - 4:00pm
209 Garfield in Lafyette
Donations will be bagged for local agencies and schools.
