Local groups request Thanksgiving food items for families in need

Several local groups are continuing to accept donations for Thanksgiving food boxes.

The groups say that donations of food items will be collected and giving to local schools and organizations to help feed families in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Willow Charter Academy, Integrity Checkpoint, Helpful Neighbors and Telemed are hosting the Friendsgiving 2021collection which will end on November 19, 2021

A number of Thanksgiving food items are being requested. Drop off sites will be at two locations in Lafayette.

Items to donate are as follows:

cornbread mix

canned sweet potatoes/yams

boxed mac n cheese

boxed stuffing mix

rice

canned green beans

canned corn

canned cranberry sauce

case of water

Drop off locations include:

Willow Charter Academy

from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

1818 NE Evangeline Thrwy in Lafayette

One Telemed

11:00 am - 4:00pm

209 Garfield in Lafyette

Donations will be bagged for local agencies and schools.

