Local group offers minority youth aviation education opportunity

Aspiring pilots got a chance to check out planes today in Lafayette.

Members of "A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana" participated in The Young Pilot's Program to get instruction and plane education.

The program aims to introduce minorities to the aviation field in hopes to address the shortage of minorities in the cockpit.

Jayden Jones, spokesperson of "A New Vision Leadership of Acadiana", tells KATC, "For me personally, before I joined the organization, I was less motivated to do what I needed to do and less responsible. This organization helped me with responsibility, keeping track of my tasks, and just doing things more stimulating for me personally to grow as a person."

The organization will return to 123 Grissom Drive in Lafayette next Saturday to take a flight around Lafayette.

KATC will update as more information becomes available for the event.

