Local composer up for international score award

LAFAYETTE, La. — A local composer is now up for an international score award for his work on a movie.

Andrew Morgan Smith has been long-listed for his score for the movie Bunker.

Now, people will vote to decide which five people will move onto the final nominations.

The five finalist will have their music performed at a concert in Europe.

Click here to vote.

