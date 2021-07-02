Local business leaders donate to UL Lafayette Student Veteran Organization

Several local business owners who organized a cookoff fundraiser presented a check donation to the UL Lafayette Student Veteran Organization on Thursday.

Operation Smoke Sheaux presented SVO President Roy White with a check for $8,500 to be used to establish an account at the University Foundation.

The BBQ cookoff was originally set to be held in the spring of 2020, but with the outbreak of COVID-19, the event was canceled and rescheduled. Organizers were forced to postpone it once again to this spring when the multiple hurricanes struck the coast last year. With more time, the list of competitors grew and the event became even larger.

It raised $8,500 to be used to establish a Foundation account for the SVO for future events, recruiting, supplies, and an emergency fund for student veterans in immediate need.

Operation Smoke Sheaux founders say they wanted to give back to the well deserving men and women of the military past, present, and future for all their sacrifices made for their country.

