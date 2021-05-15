Local artists, crafters showcase talents at the HUT

Acadiana artists and crafters have the chance to show their creative talents Saturday during an event held at Hand Up Thrift in Lafayette.

The arts and crafts fair is taking place until 3 p.m. at the store, located at 105 Leonie Street.

Organizers say the fair is a great way for local artists and crafters to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and showcase their unique talents, after so many fairs and shows were disrupted because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Paintings, homemade sauces and jams, woodwork, and a variety of other items are being showcased and are available for purchase. You can also get some delicious treats from Landry Brother's Catering "On The Move" food truck.

Hand Up Thrift, or HUT, offers recycled merchandise including furniture, toys, clothing, and more. The store partners with local non-profits Affiliated Blind of Louisiana, Family Promise of Acadiana, and TRAIL.

More information on the HUT can be found on their website.

