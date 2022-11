Lafayette, LA— The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center and SpayNation for Dogs and Cats are offering free vaccines for cats on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Discounted microchipping is also available for $20, and a limited quantity of $20 spay/neuter vouchers are available.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m.-noon at SpayNation at 1640 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette.