Live Oak Elementary students honored in "Lunch with the Principal"

Live Oak Elementary School honored their student's hard work and dedication with a special lunch at Bailey's Seafood and Grill in Lafayette.

"Lunch with the Principal" was held on Thursday September 6, at the local restaurant as a way of celebrating the fourth and fifth graders who exhibited growth in two or more content areas on the 2022 LEAP test.

Students honored to have Lunch with the principal showed either mastery or advanced results on the statewide assessment program for students in third grade through high school to measure student knowledge and skills in key courses such as ELA, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies.

Owner of Bailey's Seafood and Grill, Ema Haq, treated the students to lunch as he expressed the importance of reaching back to help children in the community.

"Education should be our top priority. We need to teach them everything, definitely from our academic side. It doesn't matter what part of the city or community they live in. We need to reach out as much as we can," Haq said

The lunch has been a tradition since 1994 to assist in honoring students from many local schools.