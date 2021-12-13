List: Restaurants open for the holidays 2021

The holidays are upon us and as with every celebration, many want to know what restaurants may be open and serving customers.
Whether for holiday celebrations or just dinner with the family, Lafayette Travel has provided a list of restaurants in Lafayette Parish that will be open for Christmas, New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.
KATC will also add to this list. If you would like to add your business here, please email news@katctv.com with the holiday, dates, and times of operations.
Below is the current list of restaurants open:
Agave (Bertrand)
525 Bertrand Dr., Lafayette
(337) 889-5540
- Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.)
- New Year's Day (11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.)
Agave (Youngsville)
2810 E. Milton Ave. Ste. 101, Youngsville
(337) 857-6660
- Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve ( 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
- New Year's Day (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
Agave (Downtown)
200 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette
(337) 289-0000
- Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
Agave (Parc Lafayette)
1919 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette
(337) 534-0774
- Christmas Eve (Closes at 3 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m.- 10 p.m)
- New Year's Day (11 a.m.-10 p.m.)
Alesi Pizza House
4110 Johnston St., Lafayette
(337) 984-1823
- Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
Antoni's Italian Cafe
1118 Coolidge St A, Lafayette
(337) 232-8384
- Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 5 - 8 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 5 - 9 p.m.)
Baba Kabab
3809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy #135C, Lafayette
(337) 345-1578
- Christmas Eve (11 a.m. - 10 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m. - 10 p.m.)
Bon Temps Grill
1211 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette
(337) 706-8850
- Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- New Year's Day (10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
Burgersmith [
1314 Camellia Blvd, Lafayette
(337) 504-5015
224 St Nazaire Rd, Broussard
(337) 252-7220
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
Cafe Vermilionville
1304 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette
(337) 237-0100
- Christmas Eve (Dinner Reservation Only)
- New Year's Eve (Dinner Reservation Only)
CENTRAL Pizza & Bar
423 Jefferson St, Lafayette
(337) 534-0887
- Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
Graze Acadiana
113 Arnould Blvd, Lafayette
(337) 366-1507
- Christmas Eve (9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Hub City Diner
1412 S. College Rd., Lafayette
(337) 235-5683
- Christmas Eve (6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Joey's
503 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette
(337) 237-3661
- Christmas Eve (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Judice Inn
3134 Johnston St, Lafayette
(337) 984-5614
- New Year's Eve (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Lagneaux's Restaurant & Meat Market
445 Ridge Rd, Lafayette
(337) 984-1415
- Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. & 5 - 8:30 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. & 5 - 8:30 p.m.)
The Point Seafood and Steakhouse
811 Albertson Pkwy suite o, Broussard
(337) 330-2026
- Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- New Year's Day (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Prejean's Restaurant
3480 NE Evangeline Thrwy., Lafayette
(337) 896-3247
- Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 5 to 9 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 5 to 9 p.m.)
Reve Coffee Roasters
200 A Jefferson St., Lafayette
(337) 534-8336
- Christmas Eve (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- New Year's Day (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
Rickey Meche's Donut King
2605 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette
(337) 989-9909
101 Sabal Palms Row, Youngsville
(337) 856-5151
2025 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette
(337) 484-1000
- Christmas Eve (5 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (5 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- New Year's Day (5 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
900 Jefferson St, Lafayette
(337) 534-0585
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Tabouleh Lebanese Cuisine
3546 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Suite 104, Lafayette
(337) 534-0202
- Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Reservations Only)
Tchoup's MIDCITY Smokehouse
117 S College Rd, Lafayette
(337) 345-5950
- Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- New Year's Day (4 to 10 p.m.)
Ton's Drive In
101 W Main St, Broussard
(337) 837-6684
- Christmas Eve (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Tsunami Sushi
412 Jefferson St., Lafayette
(337) 234-3474
- New Year's Eve (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers