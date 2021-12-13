List: Restaurants open for the holidays 2021

The holidays are upon us and as with every celebration, many want to know what restaurants may be open and serving customers.

Whether for holiday celebrations or just dinner with the family, Lafayette Travel has provided a list of restaurants in Lafayette Parish that will be open for Christmas, New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.

KATC will also add to this list. If you would like to add your business here, please email news@katctv.com with the holiday, dates, and times of operations.

Below is the current list of restaurants open:

Agave (Bertrand)

525 Bertrand Dr., Lafayette

(337) 889-5540

Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

New Year's Day (11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

Agave (Youngsville)

2810 E. Milton Ave. Ste. 101, Youngsville

(337) 857-6660

Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

New Year's Eve ( 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

New Year's Day (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Agave (Downtown)

200 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette

(337) 289-0000

Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Agave (Parc Lafayette)

1919 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette

(337) 534-0774

Christmas Eve (Closes at 3 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (11 a.m.- 10 p.m)

New Year's Day (11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Alesi Pizza House

4110 Johnston St., Lafayette

(337) 984-1823

Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Antoni's Italian Cafe

1118 Coolidge St A, Lafayette

(337) 232-8384

Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 5 - 8 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 5 - 9 p.m.)

Baba Kabab

3809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy #135C, Lafayette

(337) 345-1578

Christmas Eve (11 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (11 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

Bon Temps Grill

1211 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette

(337) 706-8850

Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

New Year's Day (10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Burgersmith [

1314 Camellia Blvd, Lafayette

(337) 504-5015

224 St Nazaire Rd, Broussard

(337) 252-7220

New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Cafe Vermilionville

1304 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette

(337) 237-0100

Christmas Eve (Dinner Reservation Only)

New Year's Eve (Dinner Reservation Only)

CENTRAL Pizza & Bar

423 Jefferson St, Lafayette

(337) 534-0887

Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Graze Acadiana

113 Arnould Blvd, Lafayette

(337) 366-1507

Christmas Eve (9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Hub City Diner

1412 S. College Rd., Lafayette

(337) 235-5683

Christmas Eve (6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Joey's

503 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette

(337) 237-3661

Christmas Eve (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Judice Inn

3134 Johnston St, Lafayette

(337) 984-5614

New Year's Eve (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Lagneaux's Restaurant & Meat Market

445 Ridge Rd, Lafayette

(337) 984-1415

Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. & 5 - 8:30 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. & 5 - 8:30 p.m.)

The Point Seafood and Steakhouse

811 Albertson Pkwy suite o, Broussard

(337) 330-2026

Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

New Year's Day (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Prejean's Restaurant

3480 NE Evangeline Thrwy., Lafayette

(337) 896-3247

Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 5 to 9 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 5 to 9 p.m.)

Reve Coffee Roasters

200 A Jefferson St., Lafayette

(337) 534-8336

Christmas Eve (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

New Year's Day (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Rickey Meche's Donut King

2605 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette

(337) 989-9909

101 Sabal Palms Row, Youngsville

(337) 856-5151

2025 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette

(337) 484-1000

Christmas Eve (5 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (5 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

New Year's Day (5 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant

900 Jefferson St, Lafayette

(337) 534-0585

New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Tabouleh Lebanese Cuisine

3546 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Suite 104, Lafayette

(337) 534-0202

Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Reservations Only)

Tchoup's MIDCITY Smokehouse

117 S College Rd, Lafayette

(337) 345-5950

Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

New Year's Day (4 to 10 p.m.)

Ton's Drive In

101 W Main St, Broussard

(337) 837-6684

Christmas Eve (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Tsunami Sushi

412 Jefferson St., Lafayette

(337) 234-3474

New Year's Eve (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

