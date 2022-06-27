Lil Baby concert rescheduled for September

The previously announced Lil Baby & Friends concert has been rescheduled to Friday, September 2nd at 8 PM. Lil Baby featuring Lil Boosie and Nardo Wick will be live on stage in Lafayette at the CAJUNDOME.

Tickets are now on sale at the CAJUNDOME Box Office and CAJUNDOME.com. Tickets prices start at $80.00 at the Box Office; prices are subject to change.

Visit CAJUNDOME.com for all event information, including Audi Lafayette VIP Club access and private suite rental. Clear bag policy in effect. Proof of vaccination or face masks are not required for entry at this time.

The concert had previously been scheduled for July 2. But tickets never went on sale for the July 2 date, so there are no valid tickets for that date. Anyone who purchased a ticket for the July 2 date should immediately seek a refund from the entity from which they bought them, officials say.