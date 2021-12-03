Lighting of the Tree & concert ft. Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band at PARC International, Saturday

LAFAYETTE — Lighting of the Tree Concert at Parc International will take place Saturday.

CEO of Downtown Development Authority & Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, Anita Ready Begnaud, says that it has been two years since Lafayette has come together to enjoy this long-standing community tradition of lighting Lafayette's Christmas tree.

"I’d say it’s one of the most important lightnings we’ve ever done. It’s time to celebrate that we are BACK, momentum is HIGH, and downtown is on the RISE," Begnaud says.

Gates open at 5 P.M. in PARC International, lighting will occur after dark, they say, "likely 5:45ish", and Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band will kick off at 6 P.M. with their zydeco tunes.

PARC International is located in downtown Lafayette at 200 Garfield Street.

