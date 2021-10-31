Lift City Harvest Festival held today

The Lift City Harvest Festival was held today at the Lift City Church on Carmel Drive.

The event started at noon and lasted until 7 p.m. Admission was free.

Activities included Pumpkin Painting, Food Vendors, business vendors, apple cider, candy apples, hay rides, music, a magic show, a mechanical bull, a petting zoo, field games, carnival games, a zip line and face painting.

The church family just wanted to show their love to the community by providing folks with free activities to lift spirits and people.

"Everything is free of charge. Our mission is to lift our community, lift people to a next level of relationship with Christ," said Emerald Millard, systems and administration executive leader. "So we do that in every area. We really want to show the love of God today, and have everything free for everybody to come out and enjoy."