Library board didn't comply with state law, must revisit some items

The Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control approved some motions, including requesting proposals for land to build a Northeast Regional Library, without the minimum number of votes required by state law, our media partners at The Advocate report.

As a result, the board must amend its bylaws and vote a second time on those items, President Robert Judge said Monday during a three-hour board meeting, the newspaper reports.

But corrections to the bylaws proposed by Judge with assistance from the board's attorney are problematic and may not comply with the state Open Meetings Law, some board members and residents pointed out.

State law defines a quorum as a simple majority of the total membership of a public body. In the case of the eight-person library board, five are needed to convene a meeting and take action, the Advocate is reporting.

