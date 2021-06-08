LFD: Smoke from bee removal starts fire in vacant building

Lafayette firefighters say that smoke being used by crews attempting to remove bees from a structure caused a fire on Monday.

Firefighters say they responded Monday June 7, 2021, to an outside storage building fire.

Lawn maintenance crews were attempting to remove bee hive from the vacant structure using smoke. That smoke caught the building on fire.

LFD was able to put out the fire.

"Please practice fire safety. Fire has the potential to be very dangerous and harmful if used inappropriately," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

