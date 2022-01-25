LFD set up COVID at-home test kit location in Lafayette

The Lafayette Fire Department will be handing out at home test kits from their training facility on N. Dugas Road.

According to the Fire Department, test kits will be available at 300 N. Dugas Road.

Tests can be picked up from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. One test kit will be given out per person while supplies last.

