LFD runs out of COVID-19 test kits within 30 minutes

All 200 COVID-19 at home test kits have been distributed by the Lafayette Fire Department within 30 minutes.

According to LFD, the department is out of COVID-19 at-home test kits. All 200 test kits provided to us were distributed by 9:00 this morning.

"We got here at 8 and started handing them out, there was a line of people waiting. We gave all the tests out and we still have few left. We'll be out here today until we have tests and once we run out, it'll be finished for today. We're hoping to get more test in the next couple of days to continue this," Brian Champagne with LFD said.

Officials say the department will reach out to LDH for additional at-home COVID-19 test kits.

"If we are able to obtain another supply, we will notify everyone of a distribution date and time," LFD says.

The Lafayette Fire Department partnered with Louisiana Department of Health to distribute Free at-home COVID-19 test kits on December 24, 202,1 from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm at the Central Fire Station

Each resident received two test kits.

"As the holidays approach and families began to gather, the fire department is assisting in keeping the public safe by offering our main fire station as a pick-up location for the test kits. With the recent surge of Omicron cases, it's important that we as a community work to reduce the spread", said Fire Chief Benoit.

