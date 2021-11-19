Watch
LFD on scene of house fire on Verot School Road

Posted at 8:47 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 21:49:27-05

Lafayette firefighters are on the scene of a residential fire on Verot School Road.

Spokesperson Alton Trahan said crews received the call at 7:23 p.m.

Firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire.

No other details are available at this time.

KATC has a crew en route and will update with more information when it becomes available.

