LFD offers safety tips for Fireworks season

The Lafayette Fire Department is offering tips for residents for fireworks season.

"Fireworks have been part of Independence Day celebration for many years. Though they are fun and exciting, fireworks are very dangerous. Every year fireworks causes many injuries, particularly burns, especially to children, and fires. The fire department is urging safe and responsible usage of fireworks," a spokesman says.

Firefighters always recommend that families attend public fireworks displays, instead of shooting them off at home. In Lafayette, it's illegal.

"The setting off, possession, sell, or handle any fireworks in the City of Lafayette is prohibited. Anyone caught violating the ordinance will be subject to criminal penalties. Fireworks are permissible in the unincorporated areas in the parish. Fireworks may be used, set off, and shot from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting June 25 through July 5 every day except on July 4th which extends to 1:00 a.m. July 5th," the spokesman says.

If you reside in any of the municipalities in the parish, Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Scott, or Youngsville, check with local authorities for laws governing fireworks, firefighters say.

Recommended safety tips to keep you and your family safe during the Fourth of July celebration:

· Always read the cautionary labels and directions before igniting.

· A responsible adult SHOULD supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.

· Never light fireworks in your hand.

· Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

· Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

· Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

· Always have a bucket of water, charged water hose, or fire extinguisher nearby.

· Never carry fireworks in your POCKET or shoot them into METAL or GLASS containers.

· Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

· Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.

