LFD investigating cause of Saturday night fire

Lafayette firefighters are investigating a fire that burned a home on Mudd Avenue last night.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Mudd Avenue at just before midnight. They got there within a minute, but the house was fully involved when they arrived. Even though they brought the fire under control within 30 minutes, the home sustained heavy fire damage.

A resident said he began smelling smoke while resting in a rear bedroom. He went to investigate the burning smell and discovered the living room on fire. He got out, but lost everything in the fire.