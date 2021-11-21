Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

LFD investigating cause of Saturday night fire

Posted at 3:29 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 16:29:55-05

Lafayette firefighters are investigating a fire that burned a home on Mudd Avenue last night.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Mudd Avenue at just before midnight. They got there within a minute, but the house was fully involved when they arrived. Even though they brought the fire under control within 30 minutes, the home sustained heavy fire damage.

A resident said he began smelling smoke while resting in a rear bedroom. He went to investigate the burning smell and discovered the living room on fire. He got out, but lost everything in the fire.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.