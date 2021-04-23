LFD extinguish fire at Bridgeway Apartments, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after an apartment fire Friday afternoon in Lafayette.

According to an LFD spokesperson, firefighters responded to Bridgeway Apartments II, located at 411 Dulles Drive, to an apartment fire reported by an employee in the maintenance department.

The employee, while working in a unit next door, told firefighters he heard the smoke alarm sounding and entered the apartment. He saw smoke coming from a bedroom and opened the door, allowing a puppy to escape uninjured. The tenants were not home; the employee immediately called 911.

Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes, LFD says. The fire was contained to the bedroom and mainly confined to the bed and mattress. The other rooms in the apartment sustained minor smoke damage.

No one was injured, and only one apartment was affected. Officials continue to investigate what caused the fire.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel